Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

EDS Seeks A Better Future For The Mackenzie Country

Wednesday, 10 June 2020, 9:11 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

In a new report released today, the Environmental Defence Society (EDS) has called for better protection of the Mackenzie Country through improved use of existing management tools as well as 2 new key initiatives: the establishment of a Mackenzie Drylands Protected Area, comprising publicly-owned land; and the creation of a Mackenzie Basin Heritage Landscape which would provide an extra protective layer over the balance of the Basin combined with substantial Government funding to support sustainable land management.

The report is one of a series of case studies EDS is undertaking as part of a broader investigation into landscape protection in New Zealand. Co-authored by EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart and Solicitor Cordelia Woodhouse, the report examines the reasons behind ongoing landscape loss in the Mackenzie Basin and ways to remedy the situation. It was co-funded by the Department of Conservation and Land Information New Zealand.

“Our work has taken on new and urgent relevance due to Covid-19,” said Ms Peart.

“The lockdown has hit New Zealand’s economy badly, particularly the tourism sector in places such as the Mackenzie Basin. It has also created time for reflection and the opportunity to change direction.

“Our Mackenzie Basin report should be read alongside our companion case study on tourism and landscape protection which we released in April. In that report, we advocated a move to ‘slow’ tourism to enable visitors to more deeply engage with the country’s landscapes and their stories, to better support local economies.

“Our current research indicates that we need a radical shift in the way we are managing the Mackenzie Country’s landscapes. Due to weak and conflicting policies, and poor agency performance, the Basin is close to losing its unique natural and cultural values.

“Our report is not just an academic review of relevant policy; it tells the story of the Basin from its early geological formation through to its natural and human history and current day challenges.

“The Mackenzie Basin is the only place in the country where it is still possible to see the entire intact glacial sequence from existing glaciers in the Southern Alps, through to moraines, outwash terraces and plains. It is home to a vast array of indigenous species, many of which are rare and especially adapted to the very harsh cold and dry climate.

“There have been considerable pressures on the area’s landscapes over a long period of time from pastoral farming, rabbits, hydro generation, wilding pines, irrigation and intensive dairying.

“A key driver for our review, and for EDS’s wider landscape study within which this case study sits, was concern at loss of landscape and natural values through incremental land use change on the Basin floor, especially through large-scale dairy conversions.

“In the report, we review the development of Simons Pass Station and the adjacent Simons Hill Station which were slated to house up to 15,000 dairy cows, which would make it the largest dairy farm in Australasia; how roughly 80 separate consents were obtained for this development makes a telling story of system failure.

“Due to its mix of public, private and pastoral leasehold land, and the split between the Waitaki and Mackenzie Districts, the Mackenzie Basin is managed by five statutory authorities. While management has been particularly disjointed in the past, agencies have now joined up their efforts and there seems to be considerable will to put things right.

“Our constructive discussions with pastoral farmers also indicate a willingness to work with others to preserve the special qualities of the Basin, while also making a living from the land.

“We see great potential in applying a new approach to the way we manage landscapes in New Zealand and the Mackenzie Country is a great place to start,” concluded Ms Peart

The EDS report sets out a number of recommendations on how landscape management should be strengthened in the Mackenzie Country. They include a number of improvements under existing law as well as some far-reaching policy shifts including:

Establishing a joint-agency compliance, monitoring and enforcement unit in Twizel to strengthen current compliance effort in the Basin

Urgently addressing gaps in the Waitaki District Plan

Developing operational policy for discretionary consenting under the Crown Pastoral Land Act.

Reforming the Crown Pastoral Land Act to address its weaknesses

Developing a Mackenzie Basin sub-chapter for the Canterbury Regional Policy Statement.

Developing a new integrated Canterbury Land and Water Plan to address landscape, biodiversity and freshwater management in an integrated manner

Developing a more focused and supportive concessions policy under the Conservation Act

Establishing a Mackenzie Basin Agency Team in Twizel to undertake delegated tasks from the five agencies

Establishing a ‘Mackenzie Drylands Protected Area’, comprising publicly-owned land, to provide a core of highly protected land within the Basin

Providing a long-term protective layer over private and pastoral leasehold land through the creation of a ‘Mackenzie Basin Heritage Landscape’ under new provisions for Heritage Landscape Orders inserted into the RMA or Conservation Act

Providing supportive mechanisms for landowners and leaseholders within the Heritage Landscape through the activities of a community trust, tourism branding and priority government funding to support sustainable land management initiatives

Providing independent oversight of agency performance in preserving the values of the Mackenzie Basin Heritage Landscape

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Women With Opinions Can Be SO Annoying

Good grief. Well, we shouldn’t be all that surprised at National MP Paul Goldsmith and his “ stick to your knitting” comment yesterday. Sexism and the National Party go together like love and marriage and the horse and carriage era to which ... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • RNZ: Covid-19 rules and restrictions on businesses to be lifted under alert level 1


    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will still be strict controls on the border, but all current rules and restrictions on businesses and services will be "essentially lifted" under alert level 1.
    She said the lower alert level would also put an end to restrictions for hospitality businesses, and gatherings - including funerals and tangihanga - of any size could take place..... More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

    Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

    ALSO:

    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:

    Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

    There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

    ALSO:

    Govt: Deep Concern At Hong Kong National Security Legislation
    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today reiterated the deep concern of the New Zealand Government following confirmation by China’s National People’s Congress of national security legislation relating to Hong Kong.... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     