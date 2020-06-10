Clive Manley Appointed For Another Five Year Term

Following an open market recruitment process led by LGNZ Equip Clive Manley has been reappointed to the position of Chief Executive of Ruapehu District Council for a further five years.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said under the Local Government Act councils are required to appoint their Chief Executive every five years with an option to roll this over for a further two years if both parties wish to do so.

"Mr Manley wanted to be reappointed for another five year term and as such the Chief Executive position was advertised on the open market and he has been required to re-apply for the role against other interested candidates," he said.

"Council appointed LGNZ EquiP to undertake a robust and transparent recruitment process for the position and set up an Appointment Panel consisting of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor Ngatai and Councillors Doyle and Pue.

The process shortlist three exceptional candidates including Mr Manley that were submitted to Council for its consideration.

The candidates were appraised according to their skills, knowledge and experience which encompassed their leadership ability and their probability of delivering on the Key Performance Indicators required for this essential position.

Ultimately Council unanimously supported the reappointment of Mr Manley to the position of Chief Executive of Ruapehu District Council for a further five years due to his proven leadership and delivery over his first term.

Mr Manley said that he was looking forward to continuing to implement Council's vision for the development of safe, prosperous rural communities.

“Despite the impact and challenges of COVID-19 Council is committed to maintaining essential services while doing all we can to aid our economic and social recovery.

I would encourage Ruapehu residents and ratepayers to have every confidence in Ruapehu’s future and the opportunities before us,” he said.

© Scoop Media

