Tree Policy Given The (green) Thumbs Up

Council’s Assets and Services Committee yesterday approved, subject to full Council ratification later this month, a new Tree Policy for the region.

Wairau-Awatere Ward Councillor, Cynthia Brooks, says the policy will allow for a consistent approach to the planning, planting, maintenance and removal of trees in areas managed by Council’s Parks and Open Spaces team.

“We’ve listened to those in our community who took the time to make submissions on the draft policy and have taken on board their feedback,” Councillor Brooks said.

“I am very pleased with the new policy, particularly in terms of the content on the social, environmental and cultural aspects trees bring to our lives which has been captured so well.

“Some of the main issues for those who provided feedback on specific trees included the species of tree being too large for the street environment; inappropriate species of trees planted resulting in fruit dropping on to footpaths; and greater use of evergreen species to avoid leaf and debris dropping.”

“Staff have done a great job in considering all submissions and making relevant amendments to the draft policy to ensure we have a much more workable policy in place going forward,” Cynthia Brooks said.

Once the new Tree Policy is approved at the full Council meeting on 25 June, it will be made available on Council’s website.

