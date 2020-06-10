Canterbury Police Investigating Suspicious Approach
Canterbury Police are investigating an incident where children were approached by an unknown man in Wainoni.
The incident was reported to police around 3:30 this afternoon.
The man is described as a Caucasian male, in his thirties, with short brown hair and wearing a black cap.
He was driving a silver Subaru Forester.
The man said that he we was looking for his dog and was asking children to help him find the dog.
Police are taking this matter seriously and would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation.
If you can help, please contact Police on 105.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.