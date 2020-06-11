BSA Says Thank You And Haere Ra To Outgoing Chief Executive Belinda Moffat

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has announced the resignation of Chief Executive Belinda Moffat.

Board Chair Judge Bill Hastings says Belinda has been a strong leader at the BSA over the last four years.

During this time she oversaw the review of timebands and classifications on free-to-air television and a refresh of the Election Programme Code. Her oversight of complaints associated with the 15 March Mosque attacks saw guidance developed with broadcasters for reporting on terrorism and violent extremism

“The BSA is an important regulator providing confidence to New Zealand consumers as it balances freedom of expression and harm. Belinda’s four years leading our organisation has strengthened what we do and how we do it,” Judge Hastings says.

CEO Belinda Moffat says she is particularly proud of the increased focus she has brought to the Authority’s education and engagement with broadcasters, co-regulators and the community.

“We have worked through a complex and challenging period in the evolution of broadcasting and freedom of expression in New Zealand.”

“I am also proud and privileged to have worked alongside a committed and capable BSA team,” she says.

The BSA wishes Ms Moffat well in her new role as Chief Executive of the Real Estate Authority (REA). Belinda’s last day with the BSA will be 21 August.

