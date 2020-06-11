Council Services Back To Normal On Monday

Council’s Customer Service Centre, the Marlborough District Libraries in Blenheim and Picton, and kerbside recycling in Blenheim and Picton will revert back to their normal service and business hours on Monday 15 June, under Alert Level 1.

Marlborough District Libraries

From Monday the full range of library services will be available in Blenheim and Picton and there will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can enter. Seating and communal spaces will be reinstated and newspapers and copies of the latest magazines will once again be available to library visitors to read and enjoy.

Along with borrowing services, free public internet computers, wifi, scanning, printing and photocopying services will be available.

For further information about the Marlborough District Libraries, including their opening hours, visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/marlborough-district-libraries

Customer Service Centre

Also from Monday 15 June, Council’s Customer Service Centre will open from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm and staff will be able to accept cash, cheques, Eftpos and online payments. However, if you are coming into Council please be aware that during busy times you may be required to wait, so please be patient.

Council’s online services are operating as usual. Many enquiries, applications, payments, submissions and other business can be carried out on the Council’s website at: www.marlborough.govt.nz

You can also contact Council via email or telephone. Please address all enquiries to: mdc@marlborough.govt.nz. Include your contact details and one of the team will contact you. If your request is urgent, call our 24-hour number; Ph: 03 520 7400. Please note call waiting times may be longer than usual due to increased demand.

Kerbside collections

As of Monday 15 June, kerbside recycling collected in Blenheim and Picton will be processed ready for onward sale to recycling markets where available.

Please ensure only clean recycling is placed in the recycling crate and that the crate is packed and placed in a manner that minimises the potential for littering. Recycling left outside the crate will not be collected.

Excess or oversize recycling material can be taken direct to the Resource Recovery Centre in Blenheim or the Picton Transfer Station.

Rolls of 10 Council refuse bags can still be purchased from supermarkets. Council refuse bag vouchers can be redeemed at Council offices in Picton and Blenheim for rolls of 52. The annual Council refuse bag vouchers for 2020/21 will be issued, via post, as normal in July.



For further information about Council’s recycling service visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-resource-recovery

