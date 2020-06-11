Have You Seen Samara Jade Carr?

Police are appealing for sightings of Samara Jade Carr, who was reported missing from her east Auckland home yesterday afternoon.

The 36-year-old woman was last seen leaving her address in Bucklands Beach at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 10 June.

Police and Samara's family hold concerns for her safety and it is important that we locate her.

Samara is described as of medium build with brown straight hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey quilted zip up jacket and a black dress underneath.

Police have been conducting enquiries to locate her, including an aerial search by the Police Eagle helicopter.

Police need to locate Samara and we urge anyone who saw someone matching her description or has information on her whereabouts to contact Police immediately.

Please call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 250 2924 if you have information.

Alternatively you can message the Counties Manukau Police Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

