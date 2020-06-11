Criteria Confirmed For Horowhenua Community Support Grant

Criteria for Horowhenua District Council’s new Community Support Grant will direct support to community initiatives that enhance wellbeing and social connectedness in the wake of COVID-19.

Council voted to create the new grant on 6 May by combining all contestable grants funds and carrying over unallocated funds totalling $160,000. Confirmation of the criteria was deferred until 10 June following research and a Community Funding and Recognition Committee meeting to decide how best to provide funding for those in need.

Criteria for the grant are:

1. Reduced social isolation and/or increased connectedness of people within the community.

2. Increased participation in communities and social connectedness through collaborating organisations and people working together to achieve a common purpose.

3. Improved health and general wellbeing of vulnerable sections of our community.

4. Local people, especially those who are vulnerable, lonely or isolated, are able to access services and activities that meet their needs.

5. To support community groups with fixed operating costs that can demonstrate a loss of at least 30% of income (compared to 2019) due to COVID-19.

6. To build organisational capacity to respond to increased demand for services and/or building future resilience.

The Horowhenua Community Support Grant will be administered on a bi-monthly basis with the first round of applications opening from 1 August to 31 August 2020. The funds will remain contestable until the money has run out.

The Horowhenua Community Support Grant replaces the Community Development Grant, Vibrant Communities Grant, Community Consultation Grant, Events Grant, Rural Halls Grant and International Representation Grant for the 2020/2021 financial year. Council community grants schemes return to normal in 2021/2022.

© Scoop Media

