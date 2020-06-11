Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Reduces Rating Level In Light Of Covid-19 Community Impact

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington Regional Council agreed to reduce its 2020/21 regional rates from an average of 6.3% to 3% during discussions around its draft annual plan today.

The decision was made by Council after careful consideration of the impact COVID-19 and will be achieved through a mixture of savings, reserves, and borrowing, so Greater Wellington can continue to invest in key work programmes such as public transport, flood defences and environmental work.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter says the region is facing increased pressure on costs associated with activities and progressing major projects but the impact of COVID-19 on communities would come first.

“COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on our communities, leaving many with financial hardship and stress. With this in mind, we have carried out a line-by-line review of all our activities to identify cost savings and efficiency improvements so we can deliver our planned work programme while keeping the financial burden on communities to a minimum.

“Obviously the overall impact of COVID-19 will still have to be worked through and Greater Wellington will have to be agile in its response over the coming year. This includes uncertainty over the level of fare revenue from public transport as people’s travel patterns change,” says Chair Ponter.

Greater Wellington will deliver a work programme with a reduced rates impact from that envisioned in its Long Term Plan for 2018-28. This reduction equates to an average increase of $0.21 and $1.18 per week for residential and business ratepayers respectively, and an average decrease of $0.18 for the rural ratepayers across all the Wellington Region.

As part of the draft annual plan Council discussed a joint loan with Wellington City Council to support the Wellington Regional Stadium Trust at a cost of $2.1 million to Greater Wellington which is repayable over 10 years. This loan facility, if needed, has been assessed as not significant or material, with very limited impact on rates in 2020/21.

Council also considered its ambitious target to be carbon neutral across all of its operations and subsidiaries by 2030. The draft annual plan for 2020/21 includes a new $2 million internal budget for the council’s low carbon initiatives which will be funded by borrowing and paid back from the sale of Greater Wellington’s New Zealand Council Emissions Trading Scheme units, which are presently valued at around $7.2 million.

“This council is committed to its goals of being a regional leader in environmental matters, upholding our carbon neutral goals and building trust with our communities through sound fiscal responsibility,” adds Chair Ponter.

With no significant departure from the Long Term Plan for 2018-28 no consultation will be required on the draft annual plan. Greater Wellington will provide the opportunity for people to give early feedback on the direction of the Long Term Plan 2021-31.

A final annual plan for 2020/21, related rates and charges resolutions will be presented for consideration at Greater Wellington’s Council meeting on 25 June 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Allowing The Police To Use “Sponge” Bullets

Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Gordon Campbell: On The Twitter Wars, And The Muller Muddles

    Whatever the failings of our own politicians, spare a kind thought for the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump. Sure, it was depressing this week to watch Todd Muller clinging for dear life to his talking points on Q&A, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    Māori Party: Calls For Inquiry Into Colonial Monuments, Statues And Names

    Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is calling on the Government to establish an inquiry that is focused on identifying and getting rid of racist monuments, statues and names from our colonial era. The call for an ... More>>

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Zealand Joins Global Search For COVID-19 Vaccine

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods, and Health Minister David Clark today announced a COVID-19 vaccine strategy, which will enable New Zealand scientists to contribute to global research efforts ... More>>

    ALSO:

    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:

    Insight Into Regenerative Agriculture In New Zealand

    There is a fast growing movement in New Zealand that has been happening out in paddocks, fields, gardens and hill country across the nation. It is a movement that holds the promise to reshape our productive land use industries towards systems that work with the natural environment to regenerate the land. The movement is that of regenerative agriculture. More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     