Search Continues In Bridget Simmonds Case
Thursday, 11 June 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are today continuing their search in the
investigation for missing Northland woman Bridget
Simmonds.
Yesterday Police carried out a number of
search warrants at properties in the Parakao area and today
continued those searches.
In light of new information
received today, Police are concentrating their efforts on
searching a rural area on one of those properties that was
subject to yesterday’s searches.
Detective Senior
Sergeant John Clayton says Police have reached a critical
point in their investigation, however for operational
reasons, we are not in a position to go into further details
at this time.
A further update will be provided when
it becomes
available.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Terminology can be SO important. Back when “non-lethal” bullets were first invented and became part of the weapons array available to US Police, they were called “ rubber bullets” rather than say, “plastic bullets” because “plastic” sounded hard and “rubber” sounded soft, like a Rubber Duckie. Either way, the aim was to dilute the images conveyed by the word “ “bullets.” Police firing bullets randomly at crowds of (usually) unarmed citizens doesn’t sound all that good, right ? Hey, but don’t worry they’re only rubber. Play time stuff that actually conveys a sense of Police withholding violence, by not firing real bullets... More>>