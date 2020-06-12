Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Vets Donates Generously To Improve Kiwi Pet Health Despite Lock-down Financial Hit

Friday, 12 June 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Healthy Pets New Zealand

A Bay of Plenty Veterinary practice hit with a decline in revenue and increased costs during lock-down has not been deterred from helping fund research into the big health issues facing Kiwi pets.

Tauranga Vets has donated $2,500 to Healthy Pets New Zealand, a charity that funds research into new investigation and treatments for common pet health issues like cancer and joint displasure.

Healthy Pets New Zealand Director Dr Cath Watson says the timing of the donation is significant.

“There is no government funding for research into companion animal health in New Zealand, which means that we rely on donations from generous supporters like Tauranga Vets to fund our research.

“It means a lot that Tauranga Vets has made the decision to donate generously at a time when there have been so many added pressures on the practice resulting from the Covid-19 response.”

Tauranga Vets Managing Director Dr David McDonnell says the first few weeks after the outbreak brought many challenges to his practice including increased costs and much lower income. Despite this, Tauranga Vets remains committed to supporting the research the donation will help fund.

“As veterinary professionals we are passionate about improving animal health and welfare. We believe we have a duty to support this research through thick and thin, and we are happy to do so.

“We know that the money we give means generations of companion animals will live longer, healthier and happier lives. This is important to me personally, and all of the team here,” he says.

Tauranga Vets is one of the longest established veterinary practices in the Bay of Plenty. It has practices in Tauranga, Te Puna, Katikati and Papamoa that cater for companion and other animals.

The practice has been supporting Healthy Pets New Zealand research through regular donations for several years. “We are extremely grateful to David and his team for their unwavering support. We look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come,” says Dr Cath Watson.


About Healthy Pets New Zealand

Supported by the New Zealand Veterinary Association, HPNZ is a charity that funds research and investigation into the big issues facing New Zealand companion animals. HPNZ aims to increase the scientific body of knowledge to support improved care, and new diagnostic investigation and treatment options for pets in New Zealand. HPNZ also supports research into the value of pets to society, the human-pet bond, and aims to communicate its most important findings to the public.

