Auckland Council Must Not Destroy Michael Joseph Savage Memorial
Friday, 12 June 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
The Auckland Ratepayers’
Alliance is demanding Phil Goff rule
out removal of the Memorial to controversial former Prime
Minister Michael Joseph Savage after a growing international
drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural
disharmony and oppression.
“The
Ratepayers’ Alliance has today written to
Auckland’s elected officials asking them not to follow the
lead of Hamilton City Council and tear down memorials to
racist leaders without so much as public consultation,”
says Jo Holmes, an Alliance
Spokesperson.
“Some might say we have to take an
equivalent approach to colonial racists like Captain
Hamilton and more recent historical figures like Savage. But
this is a memorial paid for by fundraising efforts by
members of the community. “
“Savage was
an appalling anti-Chinese racist – exhibiting the
worst of the racist treatment by the trade union and labour
movements against Asians after the end of the First World
War. But like for colonial leaders it is difficult to judge
historical figures by today’s standards and we shouldn’t
rip down memorials that are a part of our city’s
fabric.”
