Auckland Council Must Not Destroy Michael Joseph Savage Memorial

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is demanding Phil Goff rule out removal of the Memorial to controversial former Prime Minister Michael Joseph Savage after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural disharmony and oppression.

“The Ratepayers’ Alliance has today written to Auckland’s elected officials asking them not to follow the lead of Hamilton City Council and tear down memorials to racist leaders without so much as public consultation,” says Jo Holmes, an Alliance Spokesperson.

“Some might say we have to take an equivalent approach to colonial racists like Captain Hamilton and more recent historical figures like Savage. But this is a memorial paid for by fundraising efforts by members of the community. “

“Savage was an appalling anti-Chinese racist – exhibiting the worst of the racist treatment by the trade union and labour movements against Asians after the end of the First World War. But like for colonial leaders it is difficult to judge historical figures by today’s standards and we shouldn’t rip down memorials that are a part of our city’s fabric.”

