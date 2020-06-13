Main Wharf North Continues To Progress With Only Minor Delays From Covid-19

The $20m redevelopment of Port Nelson’s Main Wharf North continues to progress well, with only minor delays from the effects of COVID-19. This has resulted in a project extension of approximately 4 weeks.

Contractor McConnell Dowell has completed sheet piling behind the wharf and ground improvement works on the area immediately behind the wharf has commenced to improve its earthquake resilience. This will result in the Port operating in a limited capacity within days of a disaster. This is critical during the recovery phase if the region is not accessible by road or air.

The piling work is also about to commence for the construction of the new berthing facility, this is expected to take approximately 6 weeks. The new berthing facility will enable the Port to attract larger 260 to 270 metre vessels and 300 metre cruise vessels.

Once the rebuild is complete, vessels will also be berthed further north and further away from residential properties which will help reduce the effects of noise generated from Port operations. This is a key priority for the Port as we value our relationship with our community and are committed to being a good neighbour.

The redevelopment of the Main Wharf North, which is expected to be completed late 2020, is part of a wider programme of works. This includes the purchase of a new 70-ton bollard pull tug, a replacement crane due to arrive in September and proposed additional dredging of the harbour channel.

