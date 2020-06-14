Police Look To Identify Offenders Following Carterton Aggravated Burglary"

Statement to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:

At about 1.30am on Saturday a Carterton resident was woken by a knock at the door.

The homeowner got up and was confronted in the hallway by four people. One was brandishing a long-barrelled firearm and another was holding a hammer.

The intruders demanded property and cash.

After searching the house and stealing personal items, the offenders left in a vehicle, possibly toward Lincoln Road.

This was a targeted attack specifically aimed at stealing cash and electrical items from the victim.

Police do not believe there is any risk from this group to the wider community at this time.

The homeowner has experienced a terrifying ordeal and while not physically harmed, has been left extremely shaken.

We have referred the homeowner to our Victim Support service and continue to investigate the circumstances, and follow positive leads to help identify the offenders.

Whilst one suspect could not be described other than wearing dark clothing, the remaining three suspects are described as:

Wearing bandannas over their lower faces and dark clothing.

One is described as stocky and tall, another tall and slim and the third as small and thin.

The firearm is described as long-barrelled and is likely to be a shotgun or rifle of some description.

Police ask anyone who saw a vehicle in Frederick Street between 1.30 and 2.00am on Saturday to contact the Wairarapa Police on 105 and quote file number 200613/1775.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

