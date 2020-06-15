Fatal Crash, Waitotara
Monday, 15 June 2020, 9:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in
South Taranaki yesterday.
Emergency services received
a report of a car fire on Brewer Road in Waitotara about
9pm.
A body was located in the vehicle.
An
investigation is underway, however initial enquiries
indicate the fire was the result of a crash and the death is
not
suspicious.
