Tree Felling Underway In Jardine Park

With public safety in mind, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has decided to take immediate action and clear a block of conifer trees in the east section of Jardine Park.

The affected trees are in an area with a very shallow covering of topsoil, resulting in little room for them to lay down roots. Because of this they are vulnerable in poor weather; recently, this has resulted in trees falling down and tree limbs falling across walking and cycling tracks in the area.

This created a significant safety hazard for park users. The trees were recently assessed by QLDC’s arborist and an independent arboricultural consultancy, with both concluding the trees’ root zones were inadequate due to their poor growing environment. Many of the trees contain structural faults that predispose them to shed branches and stems when loaded by wind, rain and snow.

Due to the urgency of the situation, and for the safety of the wider community, the decision to fell the trees was taken after discussions between Council, contractors and the Kelvin Peninsula Community Association.

Removal work is currently underway, so please follow signs and be aware of your surroundings while in the area.

The remaining northern block of conifer trees will remain fenced off and assessed annually, or following a severe weather event.

