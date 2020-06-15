Road Closed With Diversions In Place - Serious Crash, Ferrymead - Canterbury
Monday, 15 June 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Bridle Path Road, Ferrymead, where a car has gone down a
bank.
Police were called about 3.10pm.
Initial
reports suggest one person may have been seriously
injured.
The road is closed, with diversions in
place.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect
delays.
