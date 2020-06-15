Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Queen Street Roading Projects Fast-tracked Securing Jobs And Improving Safety

Monday, 15 June 2020, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Two more sections of Queen Street are set to be transformed as two roading projects are fast-tracked after $1.65M of funding was secured from the Provincial Growth Fund.

The projects will employ up to 20 full-time equivalent employees from Horowhenua and will be completed this year.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden welcomed the announcement.

“By partnering with the Provincial Growth Fund, we have secured local jobs for two shovel-ready projects that will help stimulate the economy and make Levin a safer place for everyone.”

Mayor Bernie said the projects are essential to helping Levin cope with our District’s strong population growth and providing a modern transport network.

“We expect our high population growth to slow due to Covid-19. However, there will still be growth as the commute to Wellington will drop below one hour due to the completion of two more stages of the Wellington Northern Motorway.”

The projects are:

  • Queen Street improvements, Oxford to Salisbury Streets
  • A roundabout at the Queen Street/Tiro Tiro Road intersection

Group Manager Infrastructure Development, Brent Maguire said the two projects will vastly improve motorist, pedestrian, and cyclist safety and help improve the town’s east-west connection.

“Queen Street is the busiest local road in Levin and the projects, alongside the current Queen Street / Cambridge Street roundabout project, will help ensure this important route is fit for purpose and safer for all.”

Roading Services Manager, James Wallace said the Oxford to Salisbury section will include cycle lanes and two refuge islands to aid safe pedestrian crossings.

“We realise the projects may cause frustration at times for motorists and local businesses. However, we are aiming to complete the projects this year, and we will have a safer more visually appealing street for everyone.”

