Mayor Welcomes Picton Ferry Precinct Fast Tracking

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has welcomed today’s Government announcement that the Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment Project is in the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast Track Consenting) Bill introduced to Parliament today.

“This is a major project for Marlborough and New Zealand,” he said.

“Two new, bigger modern ferries will significantly improve the service for passengers and freight from 2024.”

“The new ferries will also be more fuel efficient and safer.”

“This is very good news for Waitohi/Picton, which will see hundreds of new jobs for local contractors and businesses.”

“The project is a long term infrastructure investment in an essential transport service for the country.”

The Council has been working closely with its subsidiary Port Marlborough and KiwiRail on a public consultation considering the roading impacts and other effects of the redevelopment. The Council and Port are also currently involved in commercial negotiations with KiwiRail on how the project will be funded.

The new ferry precinct will create better road and rail connections into Picton, Blenheim and to the rest of the South Island.

There will be a new wharf, jetties, terminal building and a rail corridor that can accommodate longer trains.

For further information, go to https://pictonferryprecinct.co.nz/

