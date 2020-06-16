Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gut Flora Could Hold Key To Kiwi Survival

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Landcare Research

Could the secret to kiwi survival be in its poo?That’sthequestionManaaki Whenua researchers are seeking to answer.

Brown Kiwi (Apteryxmantelli)arehighlyvulnerable to extinction in the wild, with populations currently in serious decline. Even though ongoing conservation efforts such as Operation Nest Egg (O.N.E) have increased their survival rate, the stress of captivity and the high density of chicks co-habiting still puts them at risk of disease, especiallyfromthe potentially lethal coccidia parasite.

In one of the most extensive research projectsinvolvingkiwiyet,Manaaki Whenua researchers are trackingover40 birds through different life stages at the National Kiwi HatcheryAotearoainRotoruaby monitoring their faeces.

“Our aim is to build a deeper understanding of the biology and physiology of kiwis living in captivity,” saysDrManpreet Dhami, a Biocontrol and Molecular Ecology researcher at Manaaki Whenua. “One component of that isto find outwhat is happening in their gut,to understand thegut microbiome or flora.”

Manpreet says theimportance of the birds’ gutflora has been overlooked in the past.“Even though every effort is made to get their living conditions right, being in captivityis quite unlike what kiwis experience in their natural habitat. This research aimsto understand how thecaptiveenvironment is shaping the microbial communities in the gut of the kiwi.”

“Theendgoalisto put good microbes back into the kiwi to give them the best possible start to life.”

It’sbeenthe job ofdoctoral studentPriscilla San Juan from Stanford University, California,tocollect the kiwis’dailyofferings.

“I collect their first poos after they hatch, then when they are in the brooder room and then when they are in the outdoor runs. They start with an artificial diet in thehatcheryand brooder rooms and then move to a more natural diet with invertebrates that are naturally occurring in the soil.

“By monitoring what is in their faeces, wecan track differences through the microbiomeasdifferent microbes colonise and assemble in the gut.”

Priscilla saysworkingwith the National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa has made it easier to track kiwis through their different life stages.

“Here each kiwi is meticulously checked against various health parameters. They get weighed either weekly or daily and we canlinkdifferent data points – weight, whether they take medication, whether they have parasites–tothe different microbial communities we findineach faecal sample.”

Manpreet saysthere are few ways toprotectkiwiagainst parasites such as coccidiosis,sothe researchers are hopingthe microbial community may contain bacteriaimportant for disease resistance, andthat promotehealthygut.

“Rather than medicate for diseasesin the hatcheries, wemaybe able todevelop preventativeprobiotics.”

It’san option welcomed byZooand Aquarium Association (ZAA) Species co-ordinator and Kiwi Recovery group member Todd Jenkinson.“Coccidiosis is one of the biggest health issues the birds faceat the moment. Being able to address thisin a way thatminimises the stress and welfare concerns, especially with the young birds,is really important for us.”

Emma Bean, the Kiwi Husbandry Manager at theNational Kiwi HatcheryAotearoa,says the research will guide best practice towards looking after kiwi in captive breeding programmesacross Aotearoa andaround the world.

The research programme, which is in its second year, has been funded by the Strategic Science Investment Fund, with supplementary funding from theOrnithological Society of New Zealand. The National Kiwi Hatchery is owned by Ngāi Tahu Tourism.

An accompanying video is available.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Landcare Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s List, And Our Victorian Monuments

We’re currently in the “phoney war” stage of the 2020 election campaign, before the contest begins in earnest. Yesterday’s release of Labour’s party list rankings has already been picked over – and yes, it is extremely odd that we live in a world where Phil Twyford deserves to be promoted to number four, while Andrew Little is demoted to seven, and David Parker sits at number nine. Obviously that’s not a true reflection of where the balance of power lies in Labour kitchen Cabinet, and it doesn’t even bother to try and look like common sense... More>>

 

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Budget 2020: Jobs Budget To Get Economy Moving Again

    Investments to both save and create jobs in Budget 2020 mean unemployment can be back to pre COVID-19 levels within two years and could see the economy growing again as early as next year. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ: Dr Ashley Bloomfield On Two New Covid-19 Cases In NZ

    The Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is expected to brief media at 3pm. Watch here: More>>

    Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Five New Super Hercules To Join Air Force Fleet

    The Coalition Government has confirmed five Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft will be purchased to replace the existing fleet, Defence Minister Ron Mark announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020

    The New Zealand Order of Merit The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty's Birthday, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit: DNZM To be Dames Companion of the said Order: Distinguished ... More>>

    Government: Support For Arts And Music Sector Recovery

    A jobseekers programme for the creative sector and four new funds have been set up by the Government to help our arts and music industry recover from the blow of COVID-19. Thousands of jobs will be supported through today’s $175 million package ... More>>

    ALSO:


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     