Woman Sentenced For Train Spitting Incident

A ‘disgusting’ incident in which three Auckland Transport staff members were spat on has landed the offender with 40 hours community work and one year’s intensive supervision. The 32-year-old woman from Laingholm pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced yesterday.

The incident on a train occurred on 17 April during the Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown. Under Level 4 public transport was only to be used for essential travel, and when questioned the woman became abusive and spat at three Transport Officers.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “While I’m pleased that the offender has been held accountable, she should count herself lucky the sentence was not more severe.

“Spitting on anyone is disgusting and unacceptable at any time, but during a pandemic it is dangerous as well as vile. I hope this sends the message that behaviour like this will not be tolerated,” he says.

AT Chief Executive Shane Ellison says the organisation is extremely grateful to the Police for taking the matter so seriously, describing it as a ‘disgraceful’ incident.

“It caused stress for the staff members who had to be tested for coronavirus and stood down from work.

“The Police and the Courts have shown that behaviour like this is just not acceptable, under any circumstances,” he says.

“Nobody should expect to be treated like this when they arrive at work. On behalf of our organisation and our staff members, we thank the Police for their efforts in bringing this to court.”

