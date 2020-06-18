Sky Tower Lights For Matariki

From 24th to 28th June, 4th to 5th July and 10th to 12th July, the Sky Tower will shine like a sunrise in celebration of Matariki, the Māori New Year.

The Sky Tower will be lit with an orange base, rising to a vibrant yellow at the top, mimicking dawn, in celebration of Matariki Festival and the rise of the Matariki constellation.

When the Matariki constellation rises in the north-eastern skies, it signals to Māori that the New Year will begin.

The Māori New Year is a special time of year to be with family and friends, reflect on the past, remember those who are not with us and prepare for the year ahead.

Claire Walker, Chief People & Culture Officer says “Matariki is a great time for communities to come together to acknowledge the year gone by. It’s been tough with COVID-19, but now it’s time to make plans for the year ahead and celebrate with kai, kōrero, rituals and entertainment.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

© Scoop Media