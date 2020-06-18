Emerging Food Entrepreneurs Wanted For The Kitchen Project

Are you an emerging food entrepreneur wanting to kickstart your own business? Do you need support to take your foodie dream to the next level?

The Kitchen Project is taking applications for those who are focused on building their business locally and are committed to delivering good food in South Auckland.

Designed and inspired from an initiative in California, The Kitchen Project provides kitchen space at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, and a local mentoring programme with successful food business owners, over a 20 week period.

With six cohorts so far, the successful Auckland initiative has helped 22 new businesses in South and West Auckland to grow, develop and contribute to their communities.

What’s the aim of The Kitchen Project? Simply to enhance Auckland's foodscape by supporting new businesses with a special focus on culture, healthy food and sustainable business practices.

The initiative has been built by Panuku, ATEED, Healthy Families South Auckland and Healthy Families Waitakere, in conjunction with local community groups.

Apply now to be part of our next Manukau cohort.

For more information contact sreshta.sridhar@panuku.co.nz or go to www.thekitchenproject.co.nz

