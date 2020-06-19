Traffic Slow Following Crash - Expect Delays - Crash, Aotea Quay, Wellington - Wellington
Friday, 19 June 2020, 8:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a crash on Aotea Quay in the
southbound lane.
There were no injuries and the crash
is expected to be cleared quickly, however it has affected
traffic.
Police advise motorists to expect delays and
drive with extra
caution.
