Police Association Deeply Saddened By Shooting Death Of Officer

Police Association President Chris Cahill says the killing of an officer and the injuring of another officer is an absolute tragedy for those involved, their families, colleagues, and all New Zealanders.

"We all know being a police officer is a risky job, but officers live with the expectation that they will go home at the end of their shift. Their families live with that expectation too, and they have every right to see their loved ones home safely," Mr Cahill says.

"The association’s role is now to wrap its support around these families, friends and colleagues and make sure we are there for them in the difficult times ahead.

"I want them to know that while we can’t even begin to understand the pain they are now faced with, police is a whanāu of 14,000 plus and it is a whānau that, regrettably, has had to pull together in similar circumstances in the past and will do so again."

Mr Cahill says this incident demonstrates the risks to officers in everyday routine policing, and highlights the dangers of the proliferation of firearms in the hands of criminals.

"It is an absolute tragedy that the very people who run towards danger to keep us all safe, can end up paying the ultimate price in the line of duty," he says.

"It is now the job of colleagues of the officers caught in this Massey event to find the person responsible, and I have every confidence in their professionalism and ability to do that as soon as possible."

The association also wishes a speedy and successful recovery to the officer who is hospitalised with serious gunshot injuries, and to the member of the public who was also injured by a vehicle in this appalling and heartbreaking event.

© Scoop Media

