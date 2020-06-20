Pride Allied: Recognising East Auckland’s Diversity

Keen for an afternoon of fun Rainbow workshops and speakers? Because if so, then the Howick Youth Council’s Pride Allied event is back!

Like last year, the youth council is hosting LGBTQIA+ youth from our local communities as well as welcoming allies to an anonymous safe space.

Join us to help support our local queer, gender-diverse and intersex youth communities here in East Auckland, with speakers from RainbowYOUTH and InsideOUT.

“In this event, we’re looking to create a safe space where youth who identify as LGBTQIA+ can feel a sense of community with allies through activities and speakers,” says HYC team lead Chloe Yip, whose team is in charge of the project.

The event will have fun icebreakers and will be fully anonymous for participants.

“We are hoping to represent the young LGBTQIA+ people in the area and develop an understanding of the community for allies through this event,” Yip said.

Pride Allied is going to be held on Saturday June 27th, from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at Pakuranga’s Te Tuhi Centre for the Arts. Registrations open for 12-18 years olds with limited spots and a code of conduct. Learn more at http://youth.org.nz/hycpride/

Registrations close: end of day Wednesday, 24 June.

© Scoop Media

