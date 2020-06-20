National Volunteer Week Celebrates ‘Te Hua O Te Mahi Tahi I The Benefit Of Working Together’

National Volunteer Week 2020 ( 21-27 June 2020) | Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu honours the collective energies and mana of volunteers in Aotearoa.

Nearly 2.5 million of us actively support organisations and other people through volunteering, social action and mahi aroha. This is our opportunity to recognise all volunteers – those that are volunteering currently, thinking about volunteering, or have volunteered in the past.

“The power and potential of volunteering, Mahi Aroha and social action shines through at times when our communities are stretched and challenged. New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has highlighted courage and kindness in uniting against COVID-19. Through volunteers, we build strong, resilient and connected communities. This year we recognise Te Hua o te Mahi Tahi I the benefit of working together.” Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive Volunteering New Zealand.

“We are excited to launch our volunteer video story project to complement our existing volunteer story map. Our first video released in this series features 80-year old Christchurch grandmother Anne Malcolm and her family’s 70-year old cheese scone recipe,” shares Michelle.

This might just be one of the best scone recipes. Anne first started making it when she was 10 years old and hasn’t changed it in 70 years.

As a volunteer baker for Good Bitches Baking, Anne delivers her scones to organisations like Home and Trauma and Dementia New Zealand for care-givers mornings teas.

She credits ‘slishy sloshy’ dough that’s not too dry as a key to their success and doesn’t really measure anything. The proof is in the glowing feedback she gets.

“To know that it’s appreciated is just lovely. You need to know you’re still of value in this world”

Baking is her passion so being able to do that for other people is a joy and she highly recommends it for good mental health.

Anne’s advice for people who have never considered volunteering and may find themselves with more time at home. “Get out there and volunteer! It’s an amazingly productive thing to do because it helps other people but most of all it helps you. You’re learning new stuff, you’re mixing with new people, making new friends and contacts.”

>> WATCH ANNE’S SCONE STORY: https://youtu.be/cs97Mjzr7mw

>> 70 YEAR OLD SCONE RECIPE: https://www.volunteeringnz.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/SCONE-_social.png

