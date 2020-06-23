Stories Of The Sea: A New Animated Series From WWF-New Zealand

Journey with us as we turn back the hands of time this Thursday, as WWF-New Zealand launches a short series of animated videos called Stories of the Sea.

These stories are based on real-life ocean tales, submitted by members of the public, and are an illustrated look at how our ocean has changed over only one generation.

During our nation-wide lockdown, WWF-New Zealand saw an opportunity to reconnect young people with their grandparents or older relatives, who may have been missing their visits. In April, young people were asked to phone an older friend or family member to see if they had a story of the sea from their youth. Three of these wonderful tales have been turned into vibrant animations.

Stories of the Sea shows that a healthy moana, full of life, was a reality as little as one generation ago. Now, unsustainable human activity at sea and on land has meant a serious decline in ocean health over the past few decades – but it’s not too late.

“Marine ecosystems can be restored, but only if we give them the chance to,” says WWF-New Zealand’s Oceans Programme Manager, Lucy Jacob.

“We must set aside portions of our ocean to support the flourishing marine life that some people are lucky enough to remember. Stories of the Sea is a wonderful opportunity for us to reflect upon what we would like to see restored.

It’s now more important than ever, that we work together to protect our precious ecosystems.”

We must learn from our past to ensure future generations are able to tell wonderful stories of the sea to their own mokopuna.

The animated videos will be posted weekly, from Thursday 25th June, on WWF-New Zealand’s social media channels and website.

Visit their website at wwf.org.nz to see more of their important ocean work.

