Wānaka Community Board Relaunches “pop In” Session

The Wānaka Community Board (WCB) is set to relaunch a monthly community drop in session from Wednesday 1 July.

Chair of Wānaka Community Board Barry Bruce said members welcome the opportunity to chat to locals.

“We look forward to meeting with as many members of the Upper Clutha community as possible, whether you’ve been here all your life or are relatively new to the district, and helping with questions or feedback on local issues, good or not so good. Whether you want to discuss any of the topics raised at a recent Council meeting or have something completely different on your mind, you can expect a warm welcome along with a cuppa and biscuit!”, Mr Bruce said.

The “pop in’s” aim to give local residents a regular opportunity to connect with the Board and share issues and initiatives in the community. On the flipside, it enables WCB members to shed light on current Queenstown Lakes District Council projects and initiatives and any other processes, services and decisions of the Community Board and the Council.

The sessions will be held at the Wānaka Recreation Centre from 12.00pm-1.00pm coinciding with the Wānaka Food & Produce Market day. Going forward, the WCB community “pop in’s” will take place on the first Wednesday of every month except January.

Mr Bruce is also contributing to “The WCB Word,” a monthly column in The Wānaka Sun, where he will share topics of interest on the WCB agenda with the local community.

“Communicating updates on projects and issues involving our communities is an important part of advocating on behalf of Wānaka and the wider Upper Clutha area,” Mr Bruce said.

