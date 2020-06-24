Road Closure On Victoria Street - Serious Crash, Cambridge - Waikato
Wednesday, 24 June 2020, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Victoria Street, Cambridge, involving a car and a
pedestrian.
Police were called about
12.30pm.
One person is reported to be in a serious
condition.
The road is closed while the Serious Crash
Unit examines the scene.
Diversions are in place, and
motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
