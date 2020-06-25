Arrest - Timaru Counterfeit Money Investigation

Timaru Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in relation to an ongoing counterfeit money investigation.

It comes after members of the public contacted Police saying they had come into possession of counterfeit $50 notes over the past few days.

The man has been charged with possesses forged bank notes and is due to appear in the Timaru District Court next week.

Enquires are ongoing into this matter and Police are not ruling out further charges.

Police want to remind businesses and individuals to be vigilant when possessing cash, particularly $50 and $100 denominations.

Counterfeit notes have a distinctive paper feel as opposed to genuine bills which are made of tear resistant polymer.

Counterfeit bills also have irregularities with the clear window in the note, which if examined carefully is recognisable.

Anyone in Timaru that comes into contact with counterfeit money is urged to contact Constable Sam Bellett on samuel.bellett@police.govt.nz , or by calling 105.

