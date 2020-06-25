Watercare Drought Update
We are delighted to see significant rain has fallen in both our western and southern catchments overnight—the most rainfall we’ve received since September, 2019. Since yesterday, our total dam storage has risen by almost three per cent, which is very pleasing.
Please find below the latest drought status update: 25 June.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|28.5mm
|86.5m
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitākere Ranges
|24.5mm
|66mm
· Please note that the above figures refer to rain that fell yesterday up until midnight. Between 12.00 am and 8.00 am our catchments have received further significant rain:
Hūnua Ranges: 50-70 mm
Waitākere ranges: 60-80 mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|47.1%
|Yesterday:
|44.8%
|Normal for this time of year:
|78.53%
Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|405 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|404 million litres
Waikato river treated water flow: 157 million litres