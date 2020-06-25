Sky Tower Highlights New Zealand/Australia World Cup Bid

The Sky Tower will be lit blue and turquoise tonight to highlight the joint bid from New Zealand and Australia to host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The lights will go on in advance of the announcement of the decision from the FIFA Council at 4am Friday morning.

No men’s or women’s FIFA World Cup has been hosted by two or more countries in different confederations and Oceania has never hosted the tournament.

The Sydney Opera house will also be lit in the blue and turquoise ‘bid colours’.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

