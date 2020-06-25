Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Regional Council To Appeal “Minor Technical Matters” In Plan Change

Thursday, 25 June 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council will be asking the Environment Court to resolve technical implementation issues in the Healthy Rivers/Wai Ora plan change.

The decision to appeal the plan change was supported by councillors in a 9-3 vote during today’s council meeting in Hamilton.

The “decisions” version of Waikato Regional Plan Change 1: Waikato and Waipā River Catchments, recommended by an independent panel following 59 days of hearings last year, was notified on 22 April 2020.

A report to council said regulatory staff had analysed the notified plan change and concluded that it is “largely implementable but that there are some ambiguities, errors, omissions or inconsistencies that can and should be remedied to better enable implementation of the plan”.

Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington said, “This community-led plan change is ground-breaking and it’s clear it has influenced many aspects of the coalition government’s freshwater policies released this month.

“We are absolutely committed to building on the great work by urban and rural communities to further improve our region’s water quality and, just like the Government’s Action for Healthy Waterways package, we see this plan change delivering on that,” Cr Rimmington said.

“I want to make it very clear that in making our decision today we are not challenging the fundamental objectives or policies of this plan change. But we need to make sure our ratepayers, landowners and community can understand, implement and deliver on the outcomes of the plan change.

“That’s why this council will be lodging an appeal to the Environment Court on minor technical matters only, and we’ll look to the court to provide the clarity needed to ensure we have an implementable plan,” Cr Rimmington said.

It is not the first time a council has lodged an Environment Court appeal on its own plan, councillors heard. It means Waikato Regional Council will appear in the Environment Court both as an appellant, as well as a proponent.

However, councillors did hear that legal advice from Simpson Grierson notes that, while not preferable, an appeal “may be appropriate” if there are aspects the council “simply cannot live with from a practical implementation point of view or there are important improvements that could be made”.

Chief executive Vaughan Payne said the independent hearings panel commissioners did a good job taking on board the 1000-plus submissions made on the plan change notified in 2016 and then 2018.

“But it is critical we have a plan that is implementable and enforceable – not just for the community, but for us as well.

“We don’t want to end up in the situation other councils have found themselves in, needing to do further costly plan changes. We have an opportunity now to fix some of the technical issues in the plan that will make it otherwise difficult to implement,” Mr Payne said.

He said staff were still working through the details of the appeal, which must be lodged with the Environment Court by Tuesday, 7 July. Mr Payne added that the process would include a legal review of the points of appeal.

Councillors heard it might cost up to an estimated $180,000 over two years to appeal, which would be covered by way of savings from the 2019/20 financial year. Mr Payne said staff were conscious of the council’s need to minimise costs and would, among other measures, look to reduce the reliance on external contractors.

The notified plan change is available on the Waikato Regional Council website at waikatoregion.govt.nz/healthyrivers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Negating Covid-19 Success, And K-pop’s Links With Black Activism

National MP Michael Woodhouse took his party’s credibility to a new low this morning via his inability to prove his claim that a homeless man had managed to freeload for 14 days inside a quarantine hotel in Auckland. Perusal of the CCTV footage has failed to provide any sign that the homeless man exists, but hey no worries. As Woodhouse told Morning Report : “The abscence of any evidence that it did occur is not evidence that it didn’t occur.” Think about that for a moment. The fact there is no evidence the moon is made of green cheese is not evidence that it isn’t, right?.. More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 