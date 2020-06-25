Two Deceased Following Serious Crash, Rakaia - Canterbury
Thursday, 25 June 2020, 9:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died following the crash on SH1 near
Wilkinson Road, Rakaia earlier.
The road is expected
to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit
examines the scene.
Diversions are in place and
motorists should continue to avoid the
area.
ENDS
