Two People Injured Following Serious Crash On State Highway 1, Tokoroa
Friday, 26 June 2020, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
State Highway 1, at the intersection of Puriri Road near
Tokoroa.
The two-car crash occurred about
5:45am.
Two people are seriously injured.
One
lane is currently blocked and traffic management is being
put in place.
The Serious Crash Unit will attend and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
