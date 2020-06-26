Motorists Are Asked To Avoid State Highway 27 North Of Matamata Following A Serious Crash
Friday, 26 June 2020, 7:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State
Highway 27 in Waharoa, just north of Matamata.
The
crash, between a truck and a ute, occurred about
6:30am.
Both the truck and ute have gone down a bank
and the truck has caught alight.
The road is closed
and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the
scene.
Diversions are being put in place, however
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more