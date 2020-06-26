Watercare Drought Update: June 26
Please find below the latest drought status update: 26 June.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|45.5mm
|96.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 36 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|45mm
|80mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|49.2%
|Yesterday:
|47.1%
|Normal for this time of year:
|78.53%
Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|395 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|404 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
Waikato river treated water flow: 145 million litres