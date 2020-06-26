Update: Serious Crash, SH27, Waharoa - Waikato
Friday, 26 June 2020, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash
north of Matamata - Update: Serious crash, SH27, Waharoa -
Waikato
One person has died at the scene of a
crash between a truck and a ute on State Highway 27, north
of Matamata.
Another person was transported to
hospital in a serious condition.
Police remain at the
scene and enquiries are
ongoing.
