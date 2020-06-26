Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City Sets Annual Plan

Friday, 26 June 2020, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council has set its budget for the coming year, with an Annual Plan significantly impacted by Covid-19.

The Annual Plan 2020/21 was adopted by the Council at its meeting on 24 June, confirming a lower rate increase than previously agreed, to take into account the impact of the pandemic.

Mayor Anita Baker says this is going to be a big year for Porirua, facing challenges including ageing infrastructure, rapidly changing Government policies, climate change, and now the aftermath of Covid-19.

Council agreed in March to reduce the proposed rate increase from 6.75% to 4.98% as a direct response to the likely impacts of Covid-19 on our community, Mayor Baker says.

The 4.98% is an average across all ratepayers, The actual increase for each ratepayer will depend on how their property values have changed and whether they’re rural, residential, or commercial. All ratepayers will receive their new rates invoice in mid-July.

The change to 4.98% leaves a shortfall in the funds needed to keep the city running.

"The unexpected pandemic disrupted our plans for the year, and because we couldn’t provide many of our services during Alert Level 4 and 3, our revenue took a significant hit," Mayor Baker says.

During this time we still had to maintain all our essential services like water, sewerage and rubbish collection, and we were in emergency response mode - helping those in need by distributing food and welfare packages, securing emergency accommodation and keeping our community informed.

Chief Executive Wendy Walker says reduced income is expected to continue for at least the rest of 2020, and the loss of revenue is estimated at $1.4 million.

"We are not increasing rates to make up this shortfall and instead we will borrow to fund this operating deficit."

While this is critical to keep the city running, it’s not sustainable long-term and will of course need to be paid back, Ms Walker says.

"We have an obligation to maintain a balanced budget each year and consider our future generations when making decisions today. That said we must be agile in extraordinary circumstances. This is that time."

In the short term, Council is trimming some activities, including only recruiting for critical vacancies, cutting back contractors and consultants and reducing our training budget. We also plan to reduce our capital expenditure by 25% (about $8.5m), which will save on both depreciation and interest costs and help minimise the operating deficit.

Mayor Baker says all residents and commercial ratepayers have had the option of rates deferral and we’ve waived fees and charges for the roughly 70 sport groups with a permanent presence at our parks and sports facilities.

"But we are heading into some uncertain times and the impacts are going to be felt for some time yet.

"Next year we will be resetting the budget as we prepare our Long-term Plan. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to have input into any changes to our services and budgets in the months ahead.

"In the meantime, we will continue to work hard for the city to get through this difficult time."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors that amounted to a “national disgrace.” Amidst all this talk of “fiascos” and ”chaos” anyone could be forgiven for failing to grasp that as yet, not a single person has become ill, let alone died as a result of these allegedly calamitous lapses in border security and quarantine testing. For weeks, no community transmission of the virus has occurred, anywhere, in New Zealand... More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 