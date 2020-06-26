Council Confirms Annual Plan And Reduced Rating Level Increase For 2020/21

Kaipara District Council confirmed that its 2020/2021 rates increase would be an average 3.97% at a Council meeting around its annual plan today.

The decision was made by Council after careful consideration of the impact COVID-19 and will be achieved through a mixture of savings, some reductions to services, and increased internal efficiencies, while balancing the role of ensuring that work keeps occurring and Kaipara keeps growing.

Projects planned for the 2020-2021 year include improvements to the Kai Iwi Lakes campground, and further investment in our wastewater, water supply and stormwater networks. Significant investment in Kaipara Roads continues alongside a number of projects funded through the Provincial Growth Fund.

Kaipara District Mayor Dr Jason Smith says 3.97% will enable the Council to continue to maintain and depreciate key infrastructure.

“Cutting rates further would be false economy as it would drive them even higher in future years,” says Mayor Smith. "If people are struggling to pay the Council is offering to set up a payment plan if they contact us.”

To keep costs down, Fees and Charges have been held at almost identical rates as the year previous. An increase was made to the costs of burials, where the costs of the contractors have risen. Following a submission from the public, the costs around limited notified consents and public notified consents was changed to be more cost relative.

