One Person Dies Following Serious Crash On Russell Road In Manurewa
Saturday, 27 June 2020, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash on Russell
Road in Manurewa this evening.
The crash involving a
car and a pedestrian was reported around 7.45pm.
The
Serious Crash unit is in attendance and the road is
currently closed and is expected to be closed for some
time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more