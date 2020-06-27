Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Young North Shore Couple Claim $1 Million

Saturday, 27 June 2020, 10:47 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

A North Shore couple, who won $1 million with Lotto First Division on Wednesday night, burst into laughter when they saw all the zeros at the top of their MyLotto ticket.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, became brand new Lotto millionaires after the man bought a ticket on MyLotto on Monday.

“It was a bit strange actually - I took my phone out of my pocket on Monday and the Lotto NZ App was open, so I just decided to buy a ticket,” said the man.

“Only a $12 Power Dip though – I get told off if I spend more than that,” he laughed.

On Wednesday night, after a busy day at work, the couple were getting ready for bed when the man decided to check his ticket.

“I’m quite impatient – I don’t wait to see the numbers circle, I click straight through to see if I’ve won – that’s when I saw ‘winning ticket’ and a whole heap of numbers at the top. I was gobsmacked.”

The man went through to the bedroom to show his wife and make sure he wasn’t seeing things.

“He came through and he was white as a sheet. He showed me his phone saying, ‘I think we’ve won Lotto,’” said the woman. “Of course, I just thought he was joking around and said, ‘are you punking me?!’”

Looking at the ticket and counting all six of the zeros, the reality started to sink in and the woman burst into laughter.

“After I realised it wasn’t a joke, I couldn’t stop laughing – every time I thought about it, I just laughed,” she said.

The man immediately filled in the Prize Claim Form online and the pair got into bed.

“We didn’t get much sleep, we just kept talking about all the amazing things we could do with the money,” said the man.

The couple plan to celebrate with a bottle of champagne and more conversations about their future.

“We aren’t going to go crazy – we’ll leave it in the bank until our hearts, heads and feet are on the ground and we’ve got a good plan in place,” said the woman.

“This win helps us to build a legacy for our children, it really takes the pressure off and gives us so many opportunities that we didn’t have before,” said the man.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

ENDS 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors that amounted to a “national disgrace.” Amidst all this talk of “fiascos” and ”chaos” anyone could be forgiven for failing to grasp that as yet, not a single person has become ill, let alone died as a result of these allegedly calamitous lapses in border security and quarantine testing. For weeks, no community transmission of the virus has occurred, anywhere, in New Zealand... More>>

 

Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab

Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>

ALSO:

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19 Managed Isolation And Testing: By The Numbers

The Ministry of Health has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June, its own numbers show. The Ministry of Health has started reporting in earnest its figures on the numbers of people who have left managed isolation who have been tested... More>>

ALSO:


PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

ALSO:


Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 