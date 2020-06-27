Young North Shore Couple Claim $1 Million

A North Shore couple, who won $1 million with Lotto First Division on Wednesday night, burst into laughter when they saw all the zeros at the top of their MyLotto ticket.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, became brand new Lotto millionaires after the man bought a ticket on MyLotto on Monday.

“It was a bit strange actually - I took my phone out of my pocket on Monday and the Lotto NZ App was open, so I just decided to buy a ticket,” said the man.

“Only a $12 Power Dip though – I get told off if I spend more than that,” he laughed.

On Wednesday night, after a busy day at work, the couple were getting ready for bed when the man decided to check his ticket.

“I’m quite impatient – I don’t wait to see the numbers circle, I click straight through to see if I’ve won – that’s when I saw ‘winning ticket’ and a whole heap of numbers at the top. I was gobsmacked.”

The man went through to the bedroom to show his wife and make sure he wasn’t seeing things.

“He came through and he was white as a sheet. He showed me his phone saying, ‘I think we’ve won Lotto,’” said the woman. “Of course, I just thought he was joking around and said, ‘are you punking me?!’”

Looking at the ticket and counting all six of the zeros, the reality started to sink in and the woman burst into laughter.

“After I realised it wasn’t a joke, I couldn’t stop laughing – every time I thought about it, I just laughed,” she said.

The man immediately filled in the Prize Claim Form online and the pair got into bed.

“We didn’t get much sleep, we just kept talking about all the amazing things we could do with the money,” said the man.

The couple plan to celebrate with a bottle of champagne and more conversations about their future.

“We aren’t going to go crazy – we’ll leave it in the bank until our hearts, heads and feet are on the ground and we’ve got a good plan in place,” said the woman.

“This win helps us to build a legacy for our children, it really takes the pressure off and gives us so many opportunities that we didn’t have before,” said the man.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto for the draw on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

