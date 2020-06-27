Tranzurban To Deliver 31 New Double Deck Electric Buses To Its Wellington Fleet

Tranzurban is delivering on its twin promises to build a modern and reliable electric bus fleet and help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution for Wellingtonians.

Today, in partnership with Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC), it was announced that Tranzurban will add 31 new double-deck electric buses to its Wellington fleet. The company’s Transport and Operations Director Keven Snelgrove says today’s announcement is a clear demonstration of the company’s partnership with GWRC and delivering on its promise to build a modern and reliable electric bus fleet.

He says Tranzurban introduced 10 double deck electric buses into Wellington in 2018 as part of the Metlink bus network, in collaboration with GWRC, and had committed to incrementally adding 22 more by 2021. However, with the company now including an additional nine EV buses, it means 41 double deck EVs will eventually transport passengers around Wellington.

Mr Snelgrove says the EV fleet was proving to be extremely successful.

“Earlier this month our EV double deck fleet travelled over 2000km in a single day meaning we saved approximately over 1300 litres of diesel and prevented around 3.54 tonnes of CO2 entering Wellington’s atmosphere in a single day. If we are to extrapolate these figures over a total fleet of 41 EV double decks per annum, then the environmental benefits will be significant,” he says.

Metlink passenger Jeran Clarke recently travelled on one of Tranzurban’s EV buses on the No.1 route and enjoyed the experience.

“I had my first ride on one yesterday, never been on a smoother more quieter bus in my life!”

Mr Snelgrove says feedback like this is common.

“Passengers love travelling on our EV buses and our drivers love driving them. They’re clean, green and make the most our country’s renewable energy.”

Tranzurban’s EV journey began in 2014, after its parent company Tranzit partnered with Auckland University of Technology in a joint application to the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund. After developing EV1, New Zealand’s first commercially operated 100% battery powered electric bus now based in Auckland, the company collaborated with GWRC to introduce 10 double deck EV buses and supporting charging infrastructure into Wellington.

These buses were built by New Zealand owned company Kiwi Bus Builders in Tauranga, as will the 31 strong new fleet be.

Kiwi Bus Builders Managing Director Richard Drummond says up to an additional 30 staff will be brought on as the project develops and comes at a critical time after COVID-19.

“This is really great news. It continues the joint accomplishments already achieved between Kiwi Bus Builders and Tranzit and gives us a strong foundation and opportunity to build back up. It also enables us to continue our world leading research and development projects we’ve previously worked on.”

The buses will be built using chassis and electronics sourced from world leading Chinese bus manufacturer CRRC/UT and batteries from CATL. New charging infrastructure will be installed at Tranzurban’s Grenada depot adding to chargers at the company’s Rongotai depot and a fast charger at Reef Street in Island Bay.

