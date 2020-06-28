Cordons in place - Ruakura Road - Serious crash - Hamilton
Sunday, 28 June 2020, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at a serious crash at the
intersection of Ruakura Road and Ruakura Lane in Hamilton
East.
Police were advised at 10.05am of the collision
between a truck and a cyclist.
The cyclist is reported to
have received serious injuries and has been taken to
hospital for treatment.
Cordons are in place while Police
examine the scene.
ENDS
