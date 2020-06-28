Serious crash - SH2, Aongatete - Bay of Plenty
Sunday, 28 June 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH2,
near the intersection of Thompsons Track near
Aongatete.
Police were advised of the two-vehicle
collision at 11.18am.
Initial indications are that one
person is seriously injured.
The road is currently blocked
and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect
delays.
ENDS
