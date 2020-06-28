Road Reopened Following Crash - Update: Serious Crash- SH2, Aongatete - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 28 June 2020, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway Two near the intersection of Thompsons
Track, Aongatete, has now reopened following the earlier
crash.
Police would like to thank motorists for their
patience.
