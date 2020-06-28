One Person Has Died & Diversions Are In Place Following A Serious Crash On Rongahere Road, Beaumont
Sunday, 28 June 2020, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on
Rongahere Road, Beaumont.
Police were notified at 3:36
this afternoon of a vehicle that has crashed and reportedly
rolled.
Emergency services were called to the scene,
but sadly the occupant of the vehicle has died at the
scene.
Diversions will be in place and motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
