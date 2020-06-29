Northbound Lanes Obstructed, Expect Delays - Slip, SH2, Korokoro - Wellington
Monday, 29 June 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at the scene of an incident on SH2,
northbound before the Petone offramp, where a slip has come
down in both lanes.
Contractors have been called to
clear it however there are expected to be
delays.
Motorists should avoid the area or delay
travel, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>