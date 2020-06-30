Informants Outed By Emirates Team New Zealand
Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 6:45 am
Press Release: Emirates Team New Zealand
Six months ago Emirates Team New Zealand and ACE
(America’s Cup Event Ltd) became suspicious that we had
informants in the event organisation (ACE), and these
suspicions were confirmed when we had confidential and
sensitive information coming back to us from Europe very
recently.
The motives of the informants who had access
to the Emirates Team New Zealand base can only be guessed
at, at this stage.
In addition, these people have made
highly defamatory and inaccurate allegations regarding
financial and structural matters against ACE, ETNZ and its
personnel.
These allegations are entirely
incorrect.
As a result, the contract of the informants
has been terminated.
Although these allegations are
baseless, MBIE have no choice but to investigate despite our
belief that the motives of the informants are extremely
suspect.
We are working with MBIE to close out the
remaining issues with them quickly.
Emirates Team New
Zealand and ACE will not let this set us back in our
America’s Cup defence or hosting of a great event this
summer.
© Scoop Media
